Posted: Apr 19, 2018 2:34 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2018 2:34 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The U. S. Senate has confirmed Congressman Jim Bridenstine as the next administrator of NASA. The vote went along party lines with 50 Republican votes to confirm and 47 Democrat no votes and two no votes from Independents.

Bridenstine says it is an honor to be confirmed. He goes on to say he is humbled by the opportunity, and once again thanks President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their confidence.

Bridenstine says he looks forward to working with the outstanding team at NASA to achieve the President’s vision for American leadership in space.

Bridenstine served as a U.S. Navy pilot on active duty for nine years, followed by four years in the Navy Reserve where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 2015 he transitioned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He was elected to Congress in 2012 and serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. In 2016 he introduced the American Space Renaissance Act.

The Obama Administration had talked about sending astronauts to Mars in a couple of decades. Bridenstine has said he prefers a nearer and quicker goal – a return to the moon.