Posted: Apr 19, 2018 2:58 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2018 3:38 PM

Max Gross

A domestic incident that got out of hand led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Chandler White stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing charges of domestic abuse by strangulation and assault with intent to kill for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched to the scene and found White standing with his hands up in the front yard. The officer approached and White said, “just arrest me.”

White told the officer that he was misunderstood by his family and that he just snapped. White claims that he hit a mail box with his fist and then threw a tire iron at his vehicle. He said he was just yelling and things never got physical.

The officer then spoke to the alleged victim who claimed to be White’s girlfriend. She claims that White woke up in a bad mood and began taking it out on her. The woman alleged that White hit her multiple times after forcing her into a bathroom. White then went outside at this time the woman decided to take a bath.

White came back and grabbed the woman by the throat and her head on the wall multiple times. He dragged her out of the bath tub and said she was leaving with him. She then claims that White was rushing her to get ready and he was holding a tire iron and he threatened to kill her if she didn’t hurry up.

Once outside White was seen hitting things with the iron including his car and he then hit the woman in the mouth.

The officer on scene observed the woman was bleeding from her face and had bruising multiple places on her body. Redness was also observed around her neck.

White saw his bond set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. His next scheduled court appearance is set for April 27.