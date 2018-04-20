Posted: Apr 20, 2018 8:52 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2018 8:52 AM

Bill Lynch

Saturday April 21st from 8am to 4pm, the Osage County Commissioners and the City of Pawhuska will host their Free Dump Day. Osage County residents will have the opportunity to drop off bulky items along with no longer functioning appliances and much more.

The dump day was established in an effort to reduce the amount of trash and bulk items that are left along roadways, rivers, lakes, and on county roads. County residents may take their scrap and bulk metal, wood and brush, appliances or furniture, mattresses and box springs, and up to four tires to one of the participating County Barns.

DISTRICT#1 SHOPS

8TH & PECAN PAWHUSKA

60810 OK HWY 11 SHIDLER (W. OF CITY ON HWY 11)

506 S. 5TH ST BARNSDALL



DISTRICT #2 SHOP

2850 W. 133RD STREET NORTH SKIATOOK



DISTRICT #3 SHOPS

100 N. 1ST STREET FAIRFAX

604 COTTON GIN HOMINY