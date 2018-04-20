News
Posted: Apr 20, 2018 8:52 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2018 8:52 AM
Osage County Free Dump Day this Saturday
Saturday April 21st from 8am to 4pm, the Osage County Commissioners and the City of Pawhuska will host their Free Dump Day. Osage County residents will have the opportunity to drop off bulky items along with no longer functioning appliances and much more.
The dump day was established in an effort to reduce the amount of trash and bulk items that are left along roadways, rivers, lakes, and on county roads. County residents may take their scrap and bulk metal, wood and brush, appliances or furniture, mattresses and box springs, and up to four tires to one of the participating County Barns.
DISTRICT#1 SHOPS
8TH & PECAN PAWHUSKA
60810 OK HWY 11 SHIDLER (W. OF CITY ON HWY 11)
506 S. 5TH ST BARNSDALL
DISTRICT #2 SHOP
2850 W. 133RD STREET NORTH SKIATOOK
DISTRICT #3 SHOPS
100 N. 1ST STREET FAIRFAX
604 COTTON GIN HOMINY
There are several prohibited items however, do not bring household trash, household hazardous waste items, commercial or contractor’s trash, or paint and other chemicals. The barns will also not be able to accept shingles, as they are not accepted at the Osage County Landfill. Osage County Free Dump Day will take place this Saturday from 8am to 4pm.
