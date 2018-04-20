Posted: Apr 20, 2018 10:38 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2018 10:38 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Thursday afternoon accident in Osage County. According to the accident report, a 2008 Dodge Charger driven by 48 year-old Luis Perales of Okesa was westbound on Okesa Road just after 1 o'clock. The vehicle went off the road to the left, overcorrected to the right, and went into a broad slide. The Charger rolled one complete time coming to rest on its wheels partly in the eastbound lane. Perales was flown by AirEvac to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted for observation.