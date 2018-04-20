Posted: Apr 20, 2018 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2018 10:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two members of the Washington County Fire Department and Washington County Emergency Management are arrested and accused of starting grass fires.

According to an arrest affidavit, Patrick Bradley and Hunter Martin were driving near North 4020 Road and West 1800 Road on February 14th when Bradley said Martin got out of the vehicle, lit paper on fire and threw it to the ground.

The pair allegedly drove away. An affidavit states Martin said Bradley got out of the car near North 4000 Road and West 1900 Road, lit a bundled piece of paper on fire and threw it to the ground. Martin also claimed Bradley was with him when he set grass on fire near North 4000 Road and Highway 60 on February 13th.

The affidavit says both admitted to being involved in all three fires, but Bradley said he did not light any.

The report says both Martin and Bradley were members of the Washington County Fire Department and Washington County Emergency Management when the fires were set.

A Washington County Fire Department "run sheet" shows they did respond to grass fires on February 13th and 14th in those areas. It says an unknown amount of grass pasture land was burned and there is no indication "any real structures were in danger."

Both men were arrested.