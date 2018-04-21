Posted: Apr 21, 2018 8:44 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2018 8:44 AM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville is asking for help to raise its ranking in a competition among other cities.

Currently ranked 22nd, The Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is a competition among cities to see who has the most water wise residents.

You can help Bartlesville win by going to mywaterpledge.com and making your pledge to conserve water and save energy. Residents in the winning cities will be eligible to win hundreds of prizes. Plus, one lucky charity will win a 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Vehicle.