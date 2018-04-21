Posted: Apr 21, 2018 8:48 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2018 8:49 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters held it's annual awards banquet on Friday night in Tulsa.

Among the numerous winners, our stations KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM picked up two awards.

KWON was awarded the Community Service Award for outstanding commitment to their audience, and earned the Outstanding Achievement In Broadcasting Award for best website.

Bartlesville Radio would like to thank the Potters, the OAB, and everyone who made these awards possible.