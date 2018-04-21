Posted: Apr 21, 2018 12:34 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2018 12:34 PM

Bill Lynch

The wet weather did not discourage Washington County residents from taking advantage of the annual Operation Clean House on Saturday. Operation Clean House a free, countywide event for Washington County residents to dispose of hazardous household and automotive goods without risk to the environment or endangering public health.

Some of the items accepted at both the Phillips 66 Location and the Washington County District #2 Barn included:

Electronics and hazardous household waste such as cleaners, yard care products, oil- and aerosol-based paints, pharmaceuticals and fluorescent bulbs, Motor oil, antifreeze, automotive batteries, tires and appliances.

Hosting the event ensured that hazardous items were disposed of properly and did not end up in the landfill or impacting ground water.

KWON Hosted Consumer Calls on the Road at the Phillips 66 Parking Lot Saturday for Operation Clean House and spoke with Brian Worfolk of Phillips 66. Workfolk served as the organizer for the event this year and by midday the event had already proved to be a success.

Worfolk went on to say that he electronics were by far the most popular item dropped off this year.