Posted: Apr 23, 2018 9:17 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2018 9:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board has planned an executive session as part of the agenda for Wednesday night's meeting. The agenda calls for the board to go behind closed doors to talk about the resignation of Superintendent, Leon Ashlock and to discuss a timeline for hiring a new superintendent.

Once the board returns to open session, board members are expected to vote to accept the resignation. Wednesday night's Nowata School Board meeting is set for 6 o'clock in the high school commons area.