Posted: Apr 23, 2018 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2018 10:26 AM

Bill Lynch

Equipment was the name of the game at the Monday morning meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. First on the agenda was the open and awarding of bids for a used dump truck year 2000 or newer, this item was rebid as bids failed to meet specifications previously. The dump truck is for use in District #3 and the commissioner's received bids from Boxer Construction Equipment and Premier Equipment . The Commissioners accepted all bids for tabulation.

The next equipment item on the agenda was the approval and signing of lease purchase agreements with Yellowhouse Machinery for one 2018 John Deere backhoe loader and a hydraulic breaker. The backhoe loader is for use in District #2.

Lastly, the final equipment purchase was for three brush hogs from State contract for District #1. The state contract would have the brush hogs purchased from Jensen Tractor Ranch in Bartlesville.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska