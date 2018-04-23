Posted: Apr 23, 2018 10:30 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2018 11:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where several forms were approved that will further projects along this summer.

All three commissioners noted that preparation work will be started this week for the summer.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says that 236 cars participated in Operation Clean House at the Dewey location on Saturday. Bouvier says around 600 gallons of oil was taken in, which will be given to District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle to be used. About 250 tires and 50 batteries were taken in as well, and Bouvier thanked the volunteers who helped with the event.

Comissioner Antle noted that work was still being done on Bridge 8, but there would be more updates as the week went along.

All other items were approved in the meeting, including the awarding of bids for six-month road materials. The Washington County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.