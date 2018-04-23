Posted: Apr 23, 2018 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2018 10:33 AM

Max Gross

A sale of bridge beams was among the agenda items approved at Monday’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners.

District 1 commissioner Curtis Barnes chose to sell the beams to Oilfield Pipe and Supply for $10,701.16 after receiving multiple bids. The beams are coming off a bridge on Highway 28 just south of Highway 60. Barnes explains that the beams are too heavy for the county to use.

District 2 commissioner Bud Frost announced the preliminary plans for a new bridge over Vinegar Creek on Old Highway 60.

All three commissioners hosted a disposal event for tires and brush over the weekend. The event was well received with more than 1,000 tires disposed of. Barnes said that he will take any unwanted brush at his county barn at any time.