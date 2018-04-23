Posted: Apr 23, 2018 1:34 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2018 1:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Todd Lamb announced the 20th Annual Oklahoma Small Business Day will be held Wednesday, May 1 at the state Capitol.

The event will feature legislative updates from Speaker of the House Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz, and the Lt. Governor’s Small Business Awards of Excellence will also be awarded.

Small Business Day partners include The National Federation of Independent Business, The State Chamber of Oklahoma, The Tulsa Regional Chamber, The Northwest Chamber, The Oklahoma Business Roundtable and The Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education.