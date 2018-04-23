Posted: Apr 23, 2018 2:43 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2018 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A motorcycle recovered more than two weeks after it was reported stolen led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Joshua Fabri stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a larceny of a vehicle charge for an incident that occurred in late March.

According to an affidavit, a man left his red Honda motorcycle in his driveway with the key in the ignition on March 21. The bike was found at a different location on April 7 with the key broken into the ignition.

Fabri admitted to taking the bike in reference to a separate incident. Fabri said he was walking down the street and saw the motorcycle with the keys in it. He admitted that he took the motorcycle even though he did not know who owned the bike and he did not have permission to take it.

After revealing all of this to police investigators Fabri was placed under arrest. His bond was set at $15,000.