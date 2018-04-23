Posted: Apr 23, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2018 3:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

A new study shows that the rate of alcohol and drug related deaths in Oklahoma has increased by 3.3-percent over the last decade.

According to alcohol.org, Oklahoma ranks 15th in the country with the most alcohol or drug related deaths, and amphetamine caused deaths are the highest in the state with a 113.2% increase over the past decade.

The study is comprised of data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the full report can be found here