Posted: Apr 24, 2018 2:59 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2018 3:45 PM

Max Gross

A woman who failed to yield for an emergency vehicle caught the attention of law enforcement and led to an arrest. Karen Barkley stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of drving under the influence for an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to an affidavit, Barkley’s white Chevrolet was seen driving on Adams Boulevard and the vehicle crossed over the white lane boundary line multiple times. The officer observed an ambulance with its light and emergency sirens activated. Barkley did not pull off to the right or slow down her vehicle.

At this time a traffic stop was initiated. The officer approached Barkley and noticed her eyes were bloodshot and watery. Barkley said she thought she did yield for the ambulance. She claimed to have just left the bar where she consumed several beers.

Barkley failed all field sobriety tests performed by the officer. A breath test determined Barkley’s blood alcohol content to be .11.

Barkley also has a pending case for an assault and battery charge. Her next scheduled court date is May 23. Her bond was set at $1,500 in this matter.