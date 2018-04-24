Posted: Apr 24, 2018 3:51 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2018 3:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

Attorney General Mike Hunter, with the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, announced a first degree murder charge on an alleged Tulsa drug dealer in connection with an overdose death.

29-year-old Taylor Rogers, is accused of selling heroin to Jillian Searle, who died from the result of an overdose after her mother found her unconscious in their Tulsa home on March 21.

According to the affidavit, during the investigation, officers interviewed Rogers, who admitted to selling a gram of heroin to Searle approximately 24 hours before her death. During the interview, he said he believed it was his heroin that killed her.