Posted: Apr 24, 2018 4:26 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2018 4:26 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan softball continues to be the hottest team around after completing another series sweep over Bethel. The Lady Eagles knocked off the Threshers, 1-0 and 6-4 in doubleheader on Tuesday.

OKWU shined on the mound once again in game one. Junior hurler Asleigh Capps threw four no-hit innings before being lifted from the game. Mykelti Shelton gave up just one hit in the next three innings and the Lady Eagles squeaked by with a shutout victory.

Michaela Shouldis had the lone RBI in the win.

In game two, Bethel and the Lady Eagles were knotted at two after the opening frame. However, OKWU would take a commanding lead from there with three separate RBI singles to take make it 5-2.

Reigning Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week Abby Ely threw six solid innings in the victory. The freshman now has 10 wins on the season.

OKWU is now 15-5 in KCAC play, just one game behind first-place Tabor. The LAdy have won nine of their last ten games.

The Lady Eagles will play their final conference doubleheader on Saturday against McPherson.