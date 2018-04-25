Posted: Apr 25, 2018 9:05 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2018 9:05 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville's solid waste department will provide free leaf and grass collection during the week of May 7th. Public Works Director, Keith Henry says you should just place your bagged leaves and grass at the curb on your normal collection day that week.

No special bags or tags are needed. The pickup is for private residents only -- no commercial pickups. No limit on the number of bags. Henry says this is a one time event the week of May 7th.