Posted: Apr 25, 2018 9:15 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2018 9:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers, and Walmart have reached a settlement agreement on PSO's proposed Wind Catcher Energy Connection project. Together, PSO, OIEC and Walmart are requesting the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approve the project under the terms of the settlement agreement - terms which collectively result in additional customer protections and significant savings guarantees.

PSO and Walmart first reached an agreement for approval of the project in March. The agreement replaces that agreement and includes OIEC, a membership organization that comprises some of PSO's largest users of electricity, as well as Walmart.

The new terms further ensure that customers will benefit from Wind Catcher by imposing additional limits on project construction costs, improving performance guarantees, and most notably, guaranteeing that customers will save money over at least the first ten years, providing certainty for customers even if natural gas prices stay at historically low levels and there are changes to federal tax law that affect the economics of the project.