Posted: Apr 25, 2018 11:49 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2018 11:49 AM

Ben Nicholas

The 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on April 28th from 10-to-2 at 11 collection sites throughout the Northern District of Oklahoma. The event is an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Last October, Americans turned in 456 tons (912,305 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 collection sites operated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 9,015,668 pounds of pills. The disposal service is free, anonymous, and no questions asked.

Flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose potential safety and health hazards. This initiative addresses the public safety and public health issues that surround medications languishing in home cabinets, becoming highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

The collection sites in the Northern District of Oklahoma are:

Bartlesville Police Department - 615 S. Johnstone Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003

Fire Station No. 3 - 100 SE Madison Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006

Fire Station No. 4 - 3501 SE Price Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006

Craig County Sheriff’s Office - 101 W. Delaware St., #101, Vinita, OK 74301

Osage Nation Police Department - 1071 Grandview Lane, Pawhuska, OK 74056

Sapulpa Police Department - 20 N. Walnut St., Sapulpa, OK 74066

The DEA cannot accept needles or sharps. The DEA can accept pills, patches, and tightly sealed liquids.