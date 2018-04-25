Posted: Apr 25, 2018 2:36 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2018 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A vehicle with no headlights was pulled over and a 19-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested after drugs were found. Jonathan Eden appeared in a front of a judge on Tuesday facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, Eden was pulled over on Frank Phillips Boulevard. Upon approaching his vehicle an officer noticed a strong odor resembling marijuana.

Eden admitted to the officer that he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle. He also disclosed that he had a baggie behind the driver’s seat. The officer located a pouch that held a Ziploc bag containing a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana.

Also inside the pouch was a black scale with green residue on it as well as two grinders. The officer also discovered a notebook believed to be a ledger of drug sales.

Eden admitted to the officer that all of these things were his and he was placed under arrest.

Bond was set at $15,000. Eden’s next court appearance is set for May 18.