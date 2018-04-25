News
City of Bartlesville
Tri County Tech Students Win At State Competition
Students at Tri County Technology Center in Bartlesville had their skills tested this week in Tulsa at the state SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference. Tri County Tech announced that 6 of its students brought home medals.
Graphics Communications Technology:
Chole Eide - 3rd in Graphic Communications
Danielle Ramirez - 3rd in Graphic Imaging Sublimation
Anthony Mora - 3rd in Graphic Communications
Precision Machining Operating:
Jaden Charbonneau - 3rd in CNC Milling
Culinary Arts:
Seth Day - 2nd in Commercial Baking
Cosmetology:
Tessa White - 1st in Aesthetics
With winning the gold, White will advance to Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
SkillsUSA is a series of regional, state, and national competitions, that offer the chance to hone skills while competing against other students. Additionally, each competition offers a scholarship to the winner.
