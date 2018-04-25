Posted: Apr 25, 2018 3:39 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2018 3:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

Students at Tri County Technology Center in Bartlesville had their skills tested this week in Tulsa at the state SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference. Tri County Tech announced that 6 of its students brought home medals.

Graphics Communications Technology:

Chole Eide - 3rd in Graphic Communications

Danielle Ramirez - 3rd in Graphic Imaging Sublimation

Anthony Mora - 3rd in Graphic Communications

Precision Machining Operating:

Jaden Charbonneau - 3rd in CNC Milling

Culinary Arts:

Seth Day - 2nd in Commercial Baking

Cosmetology:

Tessa White - 1st in Aesthetics

With winning the gold, White will advance to Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.

SkillsUSA is a series of regional, state, and national competitions, that offer the chance to hone skills while competing against other students. Additionally, each competition offers a scholarship to the winner.