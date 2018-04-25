Posted: Apr 25, 2018 5:10 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2018 5:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred in Ramona on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was found with a single gunshot would around 10 o'clock, and he was taken to the hospital.

At this time, the wound is non life-threatening, and an investigation is underway. Lt. Copeland says that there is no suspects, but people should always stay vigilant.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.