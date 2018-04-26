Posted: Apr 26, 2018 8:00 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2018 8:00 AM

Bill Lynch

The Bartlesville Development Authority held their monthly meeting Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce meeting room in Bartlesville. During which the board discussed the financial reports, held executive session, and discussed their ongoing Social Media Campaign.

Following the approval of the monthly financial report the BDA board entered into executive session to discuss matters of economic development, and the continued mission to entice business creation or the relocation of external business' to Bartlesville. Following the session the Board took no action.

Jared Patton provided a brief update regarding the Whittaker social media campaign. Patton said they have been focusing their efforts on professionals and businesses through the social media site and app LinkedIn. Patton said the the campaign has budgeted $10,000 for the length of the campaign and are well under that mark having spent only around $2,000 and exceeding more than 750,000 impressions. The campaign has been focused on reaching out to business professionals with Oklahoma connections, specifically those who have attended Universities or Colleges in the state. They are also focusing on those who have moved outside of the Tulsa metro area. Patton said that they anticipate clearing a million impressions within the next few week, and have gained some traction highlighting the affordability of houses and marketing the “Bartlesville Brand.”