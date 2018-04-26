Posted: Apr 26, 2018 1:38 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2018 1:38 PM

Max Gross

A man was arrested after exposing himself to a juvenile in front of a grocery store in Ocheleta. Hurschel Allen stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge of indecent exposure for an incident that occurred on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, a juvenile was sitting in the back seat of mother’s van when she claims to have seen Allen smile at her and take his penis out. At this time the girl screamed which alerted her mother. Allen then zipped his pants back up and went to sit at a table in the store.

Officers made contact with the clerk at the grocery who confirmed the incident had occurred. She alerted the officer’s a camper down the street from the store where Allen may be.

Later that night while on patrol the officer noticed a large amount of smoke coming the camper. The officer approached Allen who was walking near the fire and observed him to be wearing pants that were missing the crotch.

At this time Allen was placed under arrest. Allen will appear in court again on Friday. His bond was set at $50,000.