Posted: Apr 27, 2018 3:49 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2018 3:49 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is suing a former medical provider for legal fees associated with an inmate death lawsuit.



The Tulsa World reports that the lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges Correctional Healthcare Companies violated its contract by refusing to compensate former sheriff Stanley Glanz in another federal lawsuit the county is fighting.



Both Glanz and Correctional Healthcare were named in a 2013 lawsuit filed by representatives of three inmates who died in the Tulsa County jail.



Tulsa County officials say Correctional Healthcare refused demands by the county in 2013 and 2014 to pay Glanz's legal fees associated with the lawsuit.



The new lawsuit is seeking an unspecified amount in excess of $75,000 from Correctional Healthcare.



A spokeswoman for Correctional Healthcare couldn't be reached by the newspaper for comment.

