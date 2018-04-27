Posted: Apr 27, 2018 5:43 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2018 5:43 AM

Ben Nicholas

Phillips 66, the energy manufacturing and logistics company, announced their first-quarter 2018 earnings of $524 million and adjusted earnings of $512 million. This compares with fourth-quarter 2017 earnings of $3.2 billion and adjusted earnings of $548 million. Fourth-quarter 2017 earnings included a $2.7 billion benefit from U.S. tax reform.

Midstream first-quarter net income was $233 million, compared with $139 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Midstream net income in the fourth quarter of 2017 included hurricane-related costs of $3 million.

Transportation adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $136 million, an increase of $28 million from the prior quarter. The increase reflects lower taxes and operating costs, partially offset by lower volumes, primarily from the impact of refinery turnarounds.

NGL and Other first-quarter adjusted net income was $73 million, compared with $20 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. First-quarter adjusted net income reflects improved realized margins and positive inventory impacts.

The company’s equity investment in DCP Midstream generated adjusted net income of $24 million in the first quarter, compared with $14 million in the prior quarter. First-quarter adjusted net income reflected hedging gains, lower taxes and the timing of incentive distributions. These items were partially offset by lower volumes in the quarter.