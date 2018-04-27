Posted: Apr 27, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2018 3:24 PM

Max Gross

A dispute over a woman left one man in the hospital with stab wounds and other man in police custody. Jonathan Mitchell stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for an incident occurred early Thursday morning.

According to an affidavit, the victim claims to have been sleeping in his van for a period of time after having issues with a female he was in relationship with. The victim claims that he found his girlfriend in bed with Mitchell last week. He stated that he and Mitchell had a few verbal arguments in the last couple of days.

The victim clams he was about fall asleep when he noticed someone peering inside the window of his van. He opened the door to the van and claims that Mitchell rushed him and attacked him with a knife. At one point Mitchell was on top of him and the victim tried to grab the knife which led to stab wounds on his hand.

The victim claims that Mitchell attempted to choke him by placing his forearm across his neck. The victim was taken to the hospital for wounds to his head and hands.

Mitchell claims that he was attacked and brought out the knife as an act of self-defense.

Bond was set at $50,000. Mitchell will appear in court on Monday where formal charges will be presented the by the state.