Posted: Apr 27, 2018 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2018 3:24 PM

Max Gross

A domestic dispute left a woman badly bruised and a man in the Washington County Jail. Trey Smith appeared in front of a judge on Friday facing a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, the female victim claims that Smith grabbed the front of her shirt and threw her to the ground where she hit her head on a glass table in the process. She claims that Smith covered her mouth with his hand so she could not scream.

Lewis then punched her in the face with a closed fist and threw her to the ground multiple times. The next day Lewis pushed her to the ground again but a neighbor was alerted and the police were called.

An officer who responded to the scene observed the female had a few knots on her forehead. She also had bruising on her arms from her hands to her biceps as well as her shins. Her nose was also red in color.

Smith saw his bond set at $1,000. His next court date is set for May 18.