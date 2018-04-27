Posted: Apr 27, 2018 3:23 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2018 3:23 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville will be getting yet another new restaurant. The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority announced on its Facebook page that Boomerang Diner will be coming to downtown in June.

The restaurant chain has over 50 locations throughout the country including Claremore, Owasso and several other Oklahoma locations.

The Diner boasts a slogan of, ‘not fast food, good food fast.’ The chain is best known for its burgers and incredible customer service.

The Bartlesville restaurant will be located at 116 Southwest Frank Phillips Boulevard.