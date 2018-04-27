Posted: Apr 27, 2018 3:41 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2018 3:41 PM

Max Gross

It will be a busy weekend for Bulldogger atheistic will several teams in postseason competition on Saturday.

The boy's golf team will be competing in the 3A regional tournament at Cherokee Trails Golf Course in Tahlequah. The team finished fourth in the regional qualifier. Senior Tristan Brown was the top scorer at that event.

Also, both track and field team will be in regional competition in Catoosa. Defending state champions Faylon Kight and Karissa Jones will be looking for yet another appearance in the state meet with a chance to bring home another title.

Jones posted a top time of 14.86 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles in her most recent appearance. Kight posted a time of 15.28 seconds in 110 meter hurdles, which was also good for first place.

Best of luck to all Bulldogger Athletes this weekend.