Posted: Apr 29, 2018 8:14 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2018 8:14 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville city council will take action on a resolution Monday morning. The resolution will call a special election to resolve a collective bargaining dispute between the city the International Association of Firefighters, Local 200. Prior to taking action, the council expects to go into executive session to discuss negotiations with the association. Monday morning's council meeting is set for 8 o'clock at the City Center Building.