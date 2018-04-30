Posted: Apr 30, 2018 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2018 1:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

The second annual Hispanic Cultural Day will be held tomorrow from 8:30-to-1:00 at the State Capitol.

The event provides an opportunity for the Oklahoma Legislature, the Hispanic community and the public to come together to enjoy the variety of the Hispanic culture as well as their entertainment and food. More than 300 attendees are expected at this year's event.

The event will begin with a "Parade of Flags" in the South Plaza outside, followed by a welcome on the first floor. The event will feature exhibitor booths on the fourth floor, and entertainment and food tastings on the first floor. Sen. Brooks will also read Gov. Fallin’s proclamation claiming May 1 as Hispanic Cultural Day in Oklahoma. Participants will have the opportunity to meet and establish contacts with state officials, consuls and honorary consuls in Oklahoma, and watch the House of Representatives and the Senate in their regular session.

Serving as MCs this year will be Ms. Cecilia Hernandez-Cromwell and Ms. Wilda Ortiz.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.