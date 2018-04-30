Posted: Apr 30, 2018 10:39 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2018 10:39 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several agenda items at a Monday morning meeting.

A utility relocation agreement was reached with the Elm Bend Water District over a low water crossing at California Creek. The agreement involves moving approximately 1500 feet of water line away from where parts of Road 15 had been washed out.

The commissioners also approved two bridge plans. The first was for bridge No. 82 over Panther Creek on County Road 27. The second plan was for bridge No. 78 over Double Creek near Junkyard Road.

An agreement with the Sac and Fox Nation for juvenile detention services was tabled. The board wanted to give Sheriff Kenny Freeman a chance to look over the agreement.

Other items approved included the renewal of a contract for termite control services and the sale of a small lot in Lenapah.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday.