Posted: Apr 30, 2018 10:47 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2018 10:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners met for two brief meetings on Monday morning in the Commissioners' Meeting Room.

The first meeting saw no actionable items, so the commissioners immediately went into the Commissioners' Report.

There was no incoming correspondence, and all new business items were approved.

In the second meeting, the commissioners acknowledged receiving two account statements and a letter of audit communication.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:00 in the Commissioners' Meeting Room. The meeting time will be 30-minutes earlier than normal because it's the first of the month.