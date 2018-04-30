Posted: Apr 30, 2018 10:49 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2018 10:49 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council took care of one item of business during a short Monday Morning meeting. Mayor Dale Copeland says the council passed a resolution asking that an election be called to have voters decide which arbitration decision to accept for the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 200.

In reality, Copeland doesn't believe there will be an election called because there isn't enough time to schedule one for this fiscal year.

Mayor Copeland says he believes both sides hope that they can reach a palatable agreement and that the agreement can serve as a basis for the city and the firefighters to work on a future contract.