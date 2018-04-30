Posted: Apr 30, 2018 1:02 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2018 1:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

A new study shows that Oklahoma has two of the best places in the nation to start a new business.

According to a study by Wallethub, Oklahoma City is the best large city in the US to start a new business. Not far behind, Tulsa ranks 25th best in the nation, with 182 cities being scored in all.

The study shows that OKC ranks 8th in business environment, and has a total score of 62.24, beating out Austin, Texas. Tulsa ranks 16th in business costs.