Posted: Apr 30, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2018 2:41 PM

Max Gross

Police arrested a man with multiple warrants who was hiding in a crawl space under his home on Saturday. Justin Mcintyre stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a slew of charges including, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a police scanner and obstruction among other charges.

According to an affidavit, an officer was asked to assist a bondsman to apprehend Mcintyre on two warrants totally over $100,000. The officer drove by the residence and saw Mcintyre in the driveway washing his car. He circled back to the residence to find Mcintyre had gone inside.

The police announced themselves after surrounding the home and shortly after a female came out of the residence and advised that Mcintyre was possibly armed. She also stated that he had hidden spots under the house and in the attic.

After a long period of searching the home an officer noticed a floor board move in a closet. Mcintyre was found lying awkwardly in a crawl space under the home. They immediately began yelling for Mcintyre to surrender himself and he complied. At this time he was placed under arrest.

While inside the house officers recovered roughly seven ounces of marijuana, five grams of methamphetamine as well as multiple items of paraphernalia. Also, a police scanner was found in the crawl space where Mcintyre was hiding.

Mcintyre saw his bond set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 18.