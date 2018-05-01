Posted: May 01, 2018 9:47 AMUpdated: May 01, 2018 9:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Water department crews started flushing and testing fire hydrants in a new section of Bartlesville Tuesday morning. Work will continue from 7 to 3 Monday through Friday in the area bounded by the Caney River and east to U.S. 75 and from Adams Blvd north to the northern city limits.

City officials remind you that the flushing process can dislodge deposits on the water lines and can discolor the water, so use caution while laundering clothes in the affected area.

One the process is done, crews will move on to a new area. That area is defined by U.S. 75 east to Bison Road and from Tuxedo to the northern city limits. That includes the Park Hill and Martin Manor subdivisions.