Posted: May 01, 2018 1:09 PMUpdated: May 01, 2018 1:11 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville High School's Journalism Department earned highest state honors once again Monday during its state conference in Norman.

For the 37th year, Bartlesville High School's print newspaper The Fourth Estate won the coveted "All Oklahoman" award. The school's online newspaper -- 4E Voices -- for the first time in its history also won "All Oklahoman.

Individual students received honors for their work as well. State Champion in Critical Review went to Noah Estes, Edward Reali won State Champion in Sports Photography, and State Champion in News Writing honors went to Rachel Brown.

Abby Turner received second in the state in Sports News; Second in the state in Opinion Writing went to Hadley Davis and Tanzim Vadsaria received second in the state in Feature Writing.

Alleeyah Dean won third in the state in Feature Photography; Jacey Walls received third in Feature Writing and Edward Reali won third in the state in Sports Photography.

Rachel Brown won second in the state in Online Feature Writing. Kaylee Cromwell is the first Recipient of the Michael Cookson Award for Outstanding Writing in Medical Journalism.

Bartlesville High School Journalism instructor, Darla Tresner serves as advisor for both the printed and the online newspapers.