Posted: May 01, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: May 01, 2018 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

A local race will be held in Bartlesville this weekend.

The FLOWCo half-marathon is the longest distance, and only half-marathon, in Bartlesville. The race will start on Saturday morning at 7:30 at Johnstone Park.

Registration costs $55, and registration starts at 6:30 that Saturday morning. Early packet pick up will be Friday from 5:00-to-6:30 in the Jane Phillips Medical Center Lobby.

Medals will be awarded to the top three men and top three women in each USATF standard age group for Half Marathon, but all participants who complete the Half Marathon will receive a custom medal.

The event will occur during rain or shine.

You can learn more information here