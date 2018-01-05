Posted: May 01, 2018 4:41 PMUpdated: May 01, 2018 4:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 20th Annual Oklahoma Small Business Day was held at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning.

Several Oklahoma small businesses were in attendance, and the program included remarks from Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Shultz, Oklahoma Director of the National Federation of Independent Business Jerrod Shouse, and Business and Industry Services Director for Autry Technology Center, Terri Holle.

Small Business Day partners included The National Federation of Independent Businesses, The State Chamber of Oklahoma, The Tulsa Regional Chamber, The Northwest Chamber of Commerce, The Oklahoma Businesses Round-table, The Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education, Google, and Factor 110.