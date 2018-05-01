Posted: May 01, 2018 6:15 PMUpdated: May 01, 2018 6:15 PM

Max Gross

The Evans United Shows Carnival is making its annual stop in Bartlesville. The carnival is located in the parking lot of the Washington Park Mall and will be in town until Sunday May 6.

The carnival is free to enter but every ride and game costs a certain number of tickets. Productions manager Jason Phipps lays out the affordable ticket options.

As far as attractions go one new ride has stood out Phipps says. The freak-out is classified as extreme entertainment. The ride will swing passengers on a pendulum while also spinning in circles. Other classic carnival attractions like the tilt-a-whirl, fun houses and other family-friendly rides are also featured.

The Carnival also features a wide variety of classic food options that will satisfy your sweet tooth. Phipps explains.

Evans is fourth generation family-operated carnival. They’ve been running events all throughout the Midwest since 1947.