Posted: May 02, 2018 9:31 AMUpdated: May 02, 2018 9:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host the annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday from noon to 1 o'clock in the Chapel on Silver Lake Road. Families are encouraged to attend the time of prayer for our nation, state and community.

An interdenominational committee has asked local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders to be part of the service. Participants including Donnie Bostwick, Caroline Casselberry, Pastor Joe Colaw, Deb Cook, Caleb Gordon, Errol Hada, Dr. Timothy Jackson, Gary Kilpatrick, Debbie King, David Lewis, Dr. Rod MacIlvaine, Kevin Potter, Alberta Pugh, Millie Serrano, Roger Skelly, Mat Saddoris, Melissa Turner, Peg Webb and Joshua Wilchcombe. The OKWU Praise Band will furnish the music.

The theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer observation is "Unity" from Ephesians 4:3. The Day of Prayer is a response to the nation's struggles with foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and continued challenges to basic constitutional rights.

The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of American's heritage, but is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775.

You are invited to attend. There is no charge and no reservations are necessary.