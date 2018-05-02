Posted: May 02, 2018 9:34 AMUpdated: May 02, 2018 9:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The new playground equipment for Sooner, Johnstone, Robinwood and Douglass parks has been installed and will be ready for use this week. Bartlesville Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson says the installation is complete in all four parks.

Robinson says he expects the fencing will be removed this week and crews will begin laying sod around the perimeters on Friday, assuming the weather holds up.

Robinson said kids can start using the equipment once the fencing has been removed.

Workers will lay sod during working hours, in the daytime, so having youngsters on the equipment while work continues shouldn't be a problem.

The upgrades are in time for "Kids to Parks Day" on May 19th. Kids to Parks Day, organized and launched by the National Park Trust, is held annually on the third Saturday of May.