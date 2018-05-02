Posted: May 02, 2018 12:09 PMUpdated: May 02, 2018 12:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

Arvest Bank’s 1 Million Meals initiative is challenging community members to participate in fund-raising efforts and nonperishable food drives to fight hunger in Oklahoma, as Oklahoma ranks 8th among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The two-month effort will try to provide at least one million meals to local, hungry families, and it will continue through June 2.

Arvest in Bartlesville and Dewey has partnered with Mary Martha Outreach for the duration of the initiative. All donations received will go to Mary Martha Outreach to provide meals to local, food insecure families. Marketing Manager, Annah Fischer, says the One Million Meals cookout will be on May 24, from 11-1 at the downtown branch, and lunch from the grill will be available for $7. A dunk tank will also be set up where you can purchase throws to dunk some of Arvest's bankers.

Bartlesville and Dewey Arvest credit card customers also can donate Arvest Flex Rewards™ points by visiting arvestflexrewards.com and clicking on the 1 Million Meals banner. Every dollar raised through 1 Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for those in need.