Posted: May 02, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: May 02, 2018 5:00 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers will take a 10-game winning streak into regionals on Thursday for a matchup with Cascia Hall. The Commandos are a tough squad that knocked off Dewey 12-4 back on April 2 just before the Doggers started to heat up.

Dewey brought its bats out for district play as they scored 16 runs in two wins over Newkirk. The Doggers also edged out Vinita 9-8 in a tune-up game on Monday.

Even after a lackluster start to the season the Dewey offense is still averaging 6.7 runs per game. In the Doggers current streak that number balloons up 10 runs per game.

Cascia Hall is 24-8 on the season and finished the season ranked No. 6 in class 3A. The Commandos scored forty runs in two blowout victories over Okmulgee in the district playoffs.

Dewey is 15-12 on the season. First pitch from Victory Christian High School in Tulsa is set for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

In Class 2A, Caney Valley heads to Panama for regionals. The 16-8 Trojans will play Chelsea in the opening game.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma Union has a matchup with regional host Ketchum, a team that beat them once already this season. The Cougars pulled off an upset over Pawhuska to advance. They sit at 9-15 on the season.