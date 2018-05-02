Posted: May 02, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: May 02, 2018 3:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

A donation from the Arvest Foundation is going to Sooner Junior Miniature Golf to help with updates and improvements.

The $2,500 gift was announced at the Downtown Kiwanis Club meeting in Bartlesville. Annah Fischer from Arvest Bank presented the check. The funds will help the Kiwanis Club install new turf and make various improvements at the Sooner Junior course.

Sooner Junior is open for its 2018 season. The course features 18 holes, and the funds raised from the course go to supporting local Kiwanis projects such as Kids Fishing Derby, scholarships and more.