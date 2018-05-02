Posted: May 02, 2018 4:02 PMUpdated: May 02, 2018 4:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Lawsuit against the City of Bartlesville has had the defendants motion for summary judgment granted.

On Monday, Judge Russel Vaclaw granted that motion in the case between plaintiff, Joel Rabin, and the defendant, The City of Bartlesville, including multiple employees of the city.

According to Lawers.com, “A motion for summary judgment, if granted, can bring a quick end to a civil case.”

We have reached out to both City of Bartlesville Attorney Jerry Maddux and Joel Rabin. Maddux has not returned our call. Rabin has reached back out to us, and is preparing a statement at this time.